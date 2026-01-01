Malaysia sends Quran translations to US, Ivory Coast, Ghana

The Southeast Asian country dispatched 40,000 copies of the Quran with translations to Washington, United States, as well as to the Ivory Coast and Ghana, on Friday, reflecting its continued commitment to promoting Islamic values and Quranic knowledge globally.

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hassan said the shipment was carried out through the Nasyrul Quran Complex in collaboration with the Restu Foundation and waqf donors.

He said the initiative is part of the One Million Quran Endowment Solidarity project, inspired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at distributing translated copies of the Quran in various languages worldwide.

The shipment comprised 20,000 copies of the Quran with English, Spanish, European, and Latin translations for the United States (Washington), and another 20,000 copies in French and English for distribution in the Ivory Coast and Ghana.