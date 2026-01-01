English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Malaysia sends Quran translations to US, Ivory Coast, Ghana

0

Shafaqna English-  Malaysia sends 40,000 translated Qurans to the United States and West Africa.

The Southeast Asian country dispatched 40,000 copies of the Quran with translations to Washington, United States, as well as to the Ivory Coast and Ghana, on Friday, reflecting its continued commitment to promoting Islamic values and Quranic knowledge globally.

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hassan said the shipment was carried out through the Nasyrul Quran Complex in collaboration with the Restu Foundation and waqf donors.

He said the initiative is part of the One Million Quran Endowment Solidarity project, inspired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at distributing translated copies of the Quran in various languages worldwide.

The shipment comprised 20,000 copies of the Quran with English, Spanish, European, and Latin translations for the United States (Washington), and another 20,000 copies in French and English for distribution in the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

World’s largest handwritten Quran on display at Mecca Museum

nasibeh yazdani

Jesus the Prophet of God

Tauqeer14

AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast beat Burkina Faso

asadian

Afcon 2025: Ivory Coast 3 v Gabon 2

asadian

AFCON 2025: Algeria advanced to next round

asadian

The rare handwritten Quran donated to ISESCO 

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.