Afghanistan: Rising food prices threaten lives of Kabul residents as Ramadan draws near

Shafaqna English- As Ramadan approaches, worry spreads through the streets of Kabul. Residents enter the markets but leave with less in their bags. Food prices, particularly for dairy products, continue to rise. Meanwhile, incomes are shrinking, and unemployment is increasing. Families feel their purchasing power slipping away. Many fear that if this trend continues, Ramadan will arrive not with peace and reflection, but with empty tables and heavy hearts. People attribute this situation to a lack of proper market oversight, which they believe has allowed vendors to raise prices at will.

