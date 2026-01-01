English
UN Chief condemns rising violence in South Sudan

Shafaqna English- The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned the rising violence in South Sudan, emphasizing that civilians and aid workers are facing severe consequences as humanitarian operations become increasingly targeted. In a statement released by his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, on Saturday, the UN chief noted that nearly 10 million people—over two-thirds of the population—now require life-saving humanitarian assistance and continue to suffer the worst effects of the conflict.

