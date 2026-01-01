AI Tools Boost Global Fight Against $23 Billion Wildlife Trafficking Trade

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence and digital inspection technologies are strengthening global efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, a criminal industry worth up to $23 billion annually, according to Fortune.

In late 2025, an Interpol-led operation spanning 134 countries resulted in the seizure of around 30,000 live animals, illegal timber and plant products, and the identification of roughly 1,100 suspected traffickers. The scale of the crackdown underscores both the size of the trade and the growing role of technology in disrupting it.

Wildlife trafficking remains one of the world’s most profitable illicit industries, dealing in live animals, ivory, plant derivatives and other protected biological products. Enforcement has historically been reactive, with fewer than 10% of global cargo shipments physically inspected. Traffickers exploit this gap through false labeling, coded online listings and constantly shifting transport and communication routes.

AI-enabled cargo screening is now helping authorities prioritize inspections. Advanced X-ray systems paired with anomaly-detection software flag suspicious shapes or materials in freight and mail shipments, improving interception rates.

Species identification tools are also evolving. AI systems trained on scientific databases allow inspectors to describe seized items via chatbot-style interfaces to determine species classification—critical where legal protections differ among similar animals.

Field enforcement is benefiting from portable DNA testing kits capable of identifying species in under 30 minutes without laboratory infrastructure. Meanwhile, handheld timber scanners analyze wood cell structures to distinguish protected hardwoods from legal varieties, aiding anti-logging operations across high-risk regions.

Together, these technologies are shifting wildlife crime enforcement from reactive policing toward intelligence-led prevention, offering one pathway where AI is helping protect ecosystems rather than exploit them.

Source: Fortune

www.shafaqna.com