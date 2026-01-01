Chicago’s Yearly Orchid Exhibition

Shafaqna English–A thin layer of snow covers the grounds of the Chicago Botanic Garden, creating a chilly, gray winter scene outside.

Inside the greenhouses, however, warmth and bright lights highlight over 10,000 colorful orchids, as staff busily prepare for the garden’s 12th annual Orchid Show set to open on Saturday(7 Feb 2026).

The contrast between the cold outdoors and the vibrant, controlled environment inside underscores the careful planning and effort that goes into staging this major horticultural event.

Source: Apnews

