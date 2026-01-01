Pope Leo denounces deadly attacks in Nigeria

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV condemned the latest wave of deadly attacks in Nigeria, which have claimed dozens of lives.

At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo has again appealed for prayers for Nigeria and expressed his hope that authorities will “continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen.”

On the evening of 3 February, at least 160 people were killed in the village of Woro, in the country’s central-west region. At least 51 people have also been abducted and six killed over the past three days during attacks on four different villages in Kaduna State. According to Nigerian security sources cited by AFP, the attacks took place in the southern part of Kaduna State, a predominantly Christian area, where more than 180 people were abducted in January before being released in the past few days.

Sources: Vatican News

