English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Egypt: 92-year-old woman writes Quran in six months

0

Shafaqna English- A 92-year-old Egyptian woman wrote the Quran in six months, according to the Al-Tawassal website.

Fayza has become a living example of will and determination beyond her age by writing the Holy Quran in just six months.

This exceptional achievement is not only due to continuous effort and perseverance, but also reflects the remarkable creativity and innovation of the elderly, even at ninety years old.

Fayza says what she has done is the fruit of patience and sacrifice.

She hopes to be a role model for all generations in perseverance and persistence in achieving goals.

This Quranic achievement points out that age is not a barrier to learning and creativity.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sheikh Al-Tayeb: They seek to destroy “family institution in the East”

asadian

Egypt: OIC holds conference on religious discourse & women’s rights

asadian

Seven Muslim countries denounce Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Second Islamic dialogue conference set to take place in Egypt 

nasibeh yazdani

Mecca: Holy Quran Museum in Hira showcases rare 15th century manuscript

leila yazdani

All virtues belong to Imam Ali (A.S)

Tauqeer14

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.