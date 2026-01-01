Egypt: 92-year-old woman writes Quran in six months

Fayza has become a living example of will and determination beyond her age by writing the Holy Quran in just six months.

This exceptional achievement is not only due to continuous effort and perseverance, but also reflects the remarkable creativity and innovation of the elderly, even at ninety years old.

Fayza says what she has done is the fruit of patience and sacrifice.

She hopes to be a role model for all generations in perseverance and persistence in achieving goals.

This Quranic achievement points out that age is not a barrier to learning and creativity.