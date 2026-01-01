WHO: Over 30 killed in health center attacks in Sudan

Shafaqna English- More than 30 people were killed in three attacks on health facilities in Sudan’s South Kordofan, according to the World Health Organization.

“Sudan’s health system is under attack again,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X.

In the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, where fighting is now concentrated, Tedros said the health system had faced numerous attacks.

“This week alone, three health facilities were attacked in South Kordofan, in a region already suffering acute malnutrition,” he said.

“The whole world should get behind Sudan’s peace initiative to end violence, protect the people and rebuild the health system,” he insisted.

“The best medicine is peace.”