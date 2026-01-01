English
Korea seeks to explore opportunities in global Muslim markets

Shafaqna English- The Korean government will initiate diplomatic efforts to expand its network of partner countries under mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) for halal certification. This initiative aims to enhance Korean food exports to global Muslim markets, as announced by the Agriculture Minister on Monday.

Song Mi-ryung, Korea’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, stated in Sejong that the government will prioritize the expansion of these agreements to support domestic private halal certification agencies.

Sources: Korea Times

