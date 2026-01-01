English
Report: Israel is using fuel shortages as a weapon to exert control over Gaza

Shafaqna English- A recent study by the Palestinian Centre for Political Studies has indicated that fuel supplies in the Gaza Strip have become a strategic tool used to control daily life. It describes Israel’s post-war fuel policy as one of “managing scarcity,” while continuing to impose a severe blockade.

Entitled “Fuel in Gaza: Managing the Minimum of Life as a Weapon of Political Leverage,” the study reveals that fuel is now being allowed into Gaza in extremely limited quantities. This approach aims to prevent total societal collapse while keeping the population in a state of prolonged paralysis and exhaustion.

