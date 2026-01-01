English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN chief: Global economy must be radically transformed

0

Shafaqna English- The global economy needs a radical transformation to stop rewarding pollution and waste, warned UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In an interview with the Guardian following a meeting of leading global economists hosted by the UN, Guterres emphasized that humanity’s future depends on urgently overhauling the world’s “existing accounting systems,” which he believes are driving the planet toward disaster. “We must assign true value to the environment and move beyond gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of human progress and well-being. We must remember that when we destroy a forest, we may be boosting GDP. When we overfish, we are also contributing to GDP.”

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rising share of Emerging Markets in world economic growth

asadian

Guterres: AI moving at the speed of light

nafiseh yazdani

UN chief: US action in Venezuela sets dangerous precedent

nafiseh yazdani

Subsea desalination facility to be launched in Norway

asadian

UN chief deplores deadly mosque blast in Homs

leila yazdani

India’s air quality crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.