UN chief: Global economy must be radically transformed

Shafaqna English- The global economy needs a radical transformation to stop rewarding pollution and waste, warned UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In an interview with the Guardian following a meeting of leading global economists hosted by the UN, Guterres emphasized that humanity’s future depends on urgently overhauling the world’s “existing accounting systems,” which he believes are driving the planet toward disaster. “We must assign true value to the environment and move beyond gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of human progress and well-being. We must remember that when we destroy a forest, we may be boosting GDP. When we overfish, we are also contributing to GDP.”

Sources: Guardian

