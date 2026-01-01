Imam Ali (AS) the first person to declare Islam

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

Life of Imam Ali (AS) from the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission until his migration to Medina

The second period of Imam Ali’s (PBUH) life spans from the beginning of the Prophet’s mission to his migration to Medina, a total of thirteen years. During this phase, Ali (AS) rendered outstanding services and made determined efforts and extraordinary sacrifices for the advancement of Islam. His contributions during this period were unparalleled by any other individual in Islamic history.

The major honors of Imam Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) during this period include:

Being the first person to declare Islam Serving as the executor and successor of the Prophet (PBUH) Making a great sacrifice.

Being the first person to declare Islam

The first honor of Imam Ali (AS) during this period was his pioneering acceptance of Islam. More precisely, he publicly affirmed a faith that he had embraced since childhood. What distinguishes Ali (AS) from others is that, while many companions accepted Islam by renouncing idolatry, his Islam represented the continuation of a lifelong belief in pure monotheism. He had never worshipped idols, even prior to the Prophet’s mission.

Being a pioneer in faith is a value explicitly emphasized in the Holy Qur’an:

And the foremost, the foremost –Those are the ones brought near (to Allah).[1],[2]

The Qur’an in Surah al-Ḥadīd (57:10) ranks those who embraced Islam and struggled before the conquest of Mecca as higher in status than those who joined later:

… … Not equal among you are those who spent before the conquest (of Makkah) and fought (and those who did so after it). Those are greater in degree than those who spent afterwards and fought. But to all Allah has promised the best (reward). And Allah, with what you do, is Acquainted.[3],[4]

Those who believed before the Prophet’s migration (Hijrah) stood firm at a time when the Quraysh and idolaters held power and Muslims faced intense persecution. After migration to Medina, although dangers remained, Muslims benefited from greater social and political support. Thus, openly professing faith before the Hijrah required exceptional conviction, courage, and moral strength.

Imam Ali’s (AS) early acceptance of Islam is supported by abundant historical and textual evidence, only a portion of which can be presented here. Among the most significant testimonies is the statement of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), who said, “The first of you to meet me at the Pond (of Kawthar) on the Day of Resurrection, and the most pioneering of you in Islam, is Ali ibn Abi Talib.”[5],[6]

Imam Ali (AS) himself highlights his precedence in Islam in the sermon al-Qāṣiʿah (Sermon 192 of Nahj al-Balāgha), stating:

“In those days, Islam had not entered any house except that of the Messenger of Allah—peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his progeny—and Khadijah, and I was the third of them. I used to witness the light of revelation and prophethood and inhale the fragrance of prophethood.”[7]

The Imam also affirms his primacy in faith in Nahjul Balagha, sermon-131:

“O my Lord! I was the first to turn toward You, the first to hear and respond. No one preceded me in prayer except the Messenger of Allah.”[8]

He also stated,

“I am the servant of Allah, the brother of the Messenger of Allah, and the greatest of the truthful. No one will claim this after me except a liar and a slanderer. I prayed with the Messenger of Allah seven years before anyone else.”[9],[10]

Further confirmation is provided by the testimony of ʿAfīf ibn Qays al-Kindī, who narrates:

“During the Days of Ignorance, I was a perfume merchant and once stayed with al-ʿAbbas in Mecca. While sitting in the Sacred Mosque at noon, I saw a man enter and pray facing the Kaʿbah. Soon after, a young man joined him, followed by a woman. When I expressed surprise, al-ʿAbbas said: ‘This is my nephew Muhammad, this young man is Ali, and this woman is Muhammad’s wife, Khadijah. At this time, no one else follows this religion.’”[11]

This account clearly demonstrates that at the very beginning of the Prophet’s mission, Imam Ali (AS), alongside Khadijah (AS), stood among the earliest and most steadfast adherents of Islam.

