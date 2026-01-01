Muslim countries condemn Israel for illegal West Bank control measures

Shafaqna English- Eight Muslim-majority countries have condemned Israel for attempting to impose “unlawful Israeli sovereignty” in the occupied West Bank. This condemnation comes after Israel approved controversial new measures that expand its control and facilitate land purchases by Israeli settlers.

On Monday, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement through the Saudi Foreign Ministry, expressing their disapproval of Israel’s actions “in the strongest terms.”

Sources: Aljazeera

