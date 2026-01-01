Ali (AS) the executor & successor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

Serving as the executor and successor of the Prophet (PBUH)

The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) did not make a public call to Islam for the first three years of his mission. Instead, he invited people privately, focusing on those whom he believed were most likely to accept the message. After this period, the Angel of Revelation descended with a divine command instructing the Prophet to proclaim his mission openly by inviting his close relatives and kinsfolk.

The divine command was as follows:

“And warn, (O Muhammad), your closest kindred.”[1],[2]

The invitation of close relatives was chosen as the starting point of the Prophet’s public call for a clear and important reason. If the relatives of a divine or human leader do not believe in him, his message is unlikely to influence others. Relatives are most familiar with a person’s character, conduct, strengths, and weaknesses; therefore, their acceptance of his message serves as strong evidence of the truthfulness and purity of his mission. Conversely, their rejection would suggest a lack of sincerity or credibility.

In this context, the Prophet (PBUH) instructed Ali (AS) to invite forty-five respected members of the Banu Hashim to a banquet, asking him to prepare a simple meal consisting of meat and milk.

The guests arrived at the Prophet’s house at the appointed time. However, after the meal, the Prophet’s uncle, Abu Lahab, disrupted the gathering with vain remarks. His interference prevented any meaningful discussion and halted progress toward the intended goal; consequently, the gathering ended without achieving its goal, and the guests departed.

Recognizing the situation, the Prophet (PBUH) decided to host another banquet the following day. At the Prophet’s instruction, Ali (AS) once again prepared the food and milk. Notable members of the Bani Hashim were invited to dine and to listen to the Prophet’s message. When the guests had finished their meal, the Prophet (PBUH) stood to address them:

“No one among the Arabs has brought to his people anything better than what I have brought to you. I bring you the good of this world and the Hereafter. My Lord has commanded me to invite you to His Oneness and to affirm my mission. Who among you will support me in this matter, so that he may be my brother, my successor, and my vicegerent among you?”

He paused for a response, but the assembly remained in a stunned silence. All present lowered their heads. Suddenly, Ali (AS), though only fourteen years old, rose and declared, “O Messenger of God! I will help you.” He reached out to the Prophet in a gesture of pledge, but the Prophet told Ali to sit.

The Prophet (PBUH) repeated his offer. Again, only Ali stood to offer his support, and once more, the Prophet told him to sit. On the third occasion, as before, only Ali stood. This time, the Prophet extended his hand, took Ali’s, and announced to the elders of the Banu Hashim: “O my relatives and kin! Ali is my brother, executor (wasi), and successor (khalifa) among you.”[3]

Thus, the first successor of the Prophet of Islam was appointed by the final Divine Messenger at the very dawn of the mission, when only a few had embraced the new faith. It is significant that the Prophet declared both his Prophethood and Ali’s Imamate on the same day. By telling his relatives, “I am the Prophet of God,” and “Ali is my successor,” he demonstrated the indissoluble link between Imamate and Prophethood. The Imamate, therefore, complements the mission from its very inception.

Note:

[1] The Qur’an, Surah Ash-Shuara, 26:214-216

[2] ]وَأَنذِرْ عَشِيرَتَكَ الْأَقْرَبِينَ ‎﴿٢١٤﴾[

[3] Ibn Abi al-Hadid, Commentary on Nahj al-Balaghah, research: Muhammad Abulfazl Ibrahim, vol. 13, p. 211., see also The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, Page 37, Ref. 1

Part of Series: Sirah of the Leaders of Islam by Mahdi Pishvai

