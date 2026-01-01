Ali (AS) making great sacrifice for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

Making a great sacrifice

The Prophet (PBUH) and the people of Yathrib signed the Second Treaty of ‘Aqabah on the thirteenth night of Dhu al-Hijjah, in the thirteenth year of the Prophet’s mission. In this treaty, the Yathribans invited the Prophet (PBUH) to their city and pledged to support and defend him as they would their own kin.

The next day, following this pivotal agreement, the Muslims of Mecca began their migration to Yathrib. With a secure new base, they were positioned to spread Islam more widely. Consequently, the leaders of the Quraysh felt deeply threatened. Fearing that the Prophet (PBUH) might seek retribution for their years of harassment or disrupt their trade route to Syria—which passed near Yathrib—they became increasingly desperate.

In response to these growing concerns, toward the end of Safar in the fourteenth year of the Mission (622 CE), the leaders of the Quraysh convened at Dar al-Nadwa, the council house of Mecca, to decide on a course of action. While some participants proposed exiling or imprisoning the Prophet (PBUH), these suggestions were rejected in favor of assassination.

However, killing the Prophet (PBUH) presented a significant challenge: the Banu Hashim would certainly seek vengence. To avoid a direct feud, the Quraysh leaders devised a scheme: they selected a group of young men, each representing a different tribe, to launch a coordinated midnight attack on the Prophet’s house and kill him as he slept. By sharing the responsibility, no single culprit could be blamed, forcing the Banu Hashim to accept blood money rather than wage war against all the tribes. The Quraysh chose the first night of Rabi’ al-Awwal to execute their plot. Later, God reminded the Prophet (PBUH) of these schemes, saying:

“And (remember, O Muhammad), when those who disbelieved plotted against you to restrain you or kill you or evict you (from Makkah). But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.”[1],[2]

Once the Quraysh had finalized their plot, the Angel of Revelation informed the Prophet (PBUH) of the Quraysh’s plan and commanded him to leave Mecca for Yathrib. To escape successfully, the Prophet needed a way to conceal his departure from those who intended to harm him.

Realizing this, he required someone devoted enough to risk their life by sleeping in his bed that night. By taking this risk, that individual would lead the attackers to believe the Prophet (PBUH) was still inside, causing them to focus their attention on the house rather than monitoring the roads leading to Medina.

The Prophet (PBUH) informed Ali (AS) of the Quraysh leaders’ plot and then asked him to sleep in his bed that night, covering himself with the green cloak the Prophet customarily used while sleeping. By doing so, the attackers would be led to believe that the Prophet (PBUH) was still in his bed and would not search for him elsewhere.

Ali (AS) faithfully carried out the Prophet’s instructions. That night, the Quraysh attackers surrounded the Prophet’s house. At dawn, with their swords drawn, they stormed inside and found Ali (AS) rising from the Prophet’s bed. Their confidence in the success of their plan immediately turned to anger, and they demanded, “Where is Muhammad?” Calmly, Ali (AS) replied, “Did you entrust him to me that you now ask me about him? You yourselves forced him to leave.”

According to al-Ṭabarī, the attackers then mistreated Ali (AS) and dragged him toward the Sacred Mosque. After detaining him briefly, they released him and set out in pursuit of the Prophet along the routes leading toward Medina. During this time, the Prophet (PBUH) remained concealed in the Cave of Thawr. The Holy Qur’an, in Surah Al-Baqara (2:207), commemorates Ali’s (AS) great sacrifice in the following verse:

And of the people is he who sells himself, seeking means to the approval of Allah. And Allah is kind to (His) servants.”[3],[4]

Qur’anic commentators have stated that this verse was revealed in reference to Ali’s (AS) great sacrifice on the night he slept in the Prophet’s bed. After the death of the second caliph, when a council was convened to determine the next caliph, Imam Ali (AS) cited this unique act as evidence of his closeness to the Prophet (PBUH) and of his merit for the caliphate. He declared:

“I call God to witness: who but I slept in the Prophet’s bed on that perilous night, as the Prophet departed for the Cave of Thawr? I willingly placed myself as a shield, risking my life to protect the Prophet (s.a.w.a.).”[5]

Note:

[1] The Qur’an, Surah Al-Anfal, 8:30

[2] ]وَإِذْ يَمْكُرُ بِكَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا لِيُثْبِتُوكَ أَوْ يَقْتُلُوكَ أَوْ يُخْرِجُوكَ ۚ وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ ۖ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ ‎﴿٣٠﴾[

[3] The Qur’an, Surah Al-Baqara, 2:207

[4]]وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِي نَفْسَهُ ابْتِغَاءَ مَرْضَاتِ اللَّهِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ رَءُوفٌ بِالْعِبَادِ ‎﴿٢٠٧﴾[

[5] The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, Page 40, Ref. 3

Part of Series: Sirah of the Leaders of Islam by Mahdi Pishvai

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