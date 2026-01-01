Saudi Arabia adds 20 new high-speed trains to boost Haramain Railway capacity

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s national rail operator has signed an agreement to purchase 20 new high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo. This agreement aims to expand the Haramain High-Speed Railway fleet and increase passenger capacity to over 30 million travelers annually.

The deal was announced on Sunday by Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR), under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, who is also the chairman of SAR. The announcement was made in the presence of Spain’s Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Oscar Puente.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

