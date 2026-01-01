India: Outrage as BJP video depicts CM Sarma shooting at Muslims

Shafaqna English- A recently deleted video generated by artificial intelligence, which was shared by India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam—home to over 12 million Muslims—has faced widespread condemnation.

The video depicted the northeastern state’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, seemingly shooting at an image of Muslims. The 17-second clip, titled “Point Blank Shot,” was shared on X and circulated rapidly on social media on Saturday before being taken down due to public outrage and criticism from opposition politicians.

Sources: Aljazeera

