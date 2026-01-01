AI and the future of work

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global labour market, transforming skill demands, professions and wage structures across advanced and emerging economies. Forecasts vary widely—from mass displacement to productivity booms—but most agree disruption is inevitable, as Time wrote.

The World Economic Forum projects that job creation could outpace losses in the near term, though the transition will be complex. Successfully navigating it will require coordinated action across policy, education and workforce development—not just technological adaptation.

Historically, major technologies such as electricity, automobiles and personal computers took 20–40 years to reshape labour markets. More recent innovations spread faster. AI integration is expected to accelerate even further, potentially driving an investment surge—though the timing and scale of labour disruption remain uncertain.

Some experts warn of rapid displacement and the emergence of new white-collar “rustbelts” in global business hubs. Others expect gradual adoption that augments workers rather than replaces them. In reality, labour outcomes will depend on broader economic resilience, not technology alone.

Geoeconomic forces are equally influential. Declines in trade and foreign direct investment in employment-intensive sectors are already affecting job creation. At the same time, new geopolitical supply chains are generating opportunities in defence, semiconductors, critical minerals and agriculture across regions from Eastern Europe to Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Demographics add another layer. Ageing populations and tighter immigration in advanced economies are accelerating automation, as seen in Japan’s robotics-driven eldercare sector. Conversely, developing economies will add roughly 1.2 billion young workers over the next decade, intensifying pressure to create jobs even as automation becomes cheaper.

Amid this uncertainty, one policy priority stands out: large-scale investment in lifelong learning. Modernized job centers, real-time labour market data, and deeper collaboration between educators and industry can deliver reskilling at scale. Education systems must also expand training in AI, digital, vocational and green skills.

Countries such as Singapore and the Nordic nations offer leading models, demonstrating how continuous skills investment can safeguard workers while enabling economies to harness AI-driven growth.

Source: Time

