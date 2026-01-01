English
Exiled Rohingya refugees await Bangladesh elections with hope & fear

Shafaqna English- Exiled Rohingyas await the Bangladesh elections with hope and fear. It is dangerous or impossible for them to return to Myanmar. They are unwelcome in both Bangladesh and India. Statelessness and stigma follow them, haunting generations across land and sea.

As Bangladesh prepares for an election that could bring about its first non-Awami League government since 2008, approximately one million Rohingya refugees remain confined to camps in Cox’s Bazar and the offshore island of Bhasan Char. Their futures are trapped by barbed wire and bureaucratic red tape, caught in a situation they would prefer to avoid altogether.

