Iran’s top security official meets Omani minister of royal office

Shafaqna English- Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met with Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Oman’s Minister of the Royal Office, after arriving in the Arab country.

This meeting is part of Larijani’s official visit to the country.

During his time in Oman, Larijani is also scheduled to meet with senior officials to discuss the latest regional and international developments. They will explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Iran and Oman.

Details of the meetings will be released in due course.

Sources: Mehr News Agency

