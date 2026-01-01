Larijani received by Sultan of Oman

Shafaqna English- Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was received by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Tuesday.

According to local Omani media, during their meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Iranian-American negotiations. They discussed ways to reach a balanced and fair agreement that serves the interests of both parties.

The discussions emphasized the importance of returning to the dialogue and negotiation table as a means to bridge differences and resolve disputes through peaceful means, thereby supporting regional and international peace and security.

The visit follows the first round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran on nuclear and sanctions-related issues, which were hosted in Muscat, amid heightened military activity in the region.

After meeting with Sultan, the SNSC secretary held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Sources: Mehr News Agency

www.shafaqna.com