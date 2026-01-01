WFP: 3.7 Million children & 1.2 million women in Afghanistan face acute malnutrition

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that 3.7 million children and 1.2 million women in Afghanistan are suffering from acute malnutrition.

In a post on X on Tuesday, February 10, the organization reported a significant increase in malnutrition, leading to more children visiting WFP-supported clinics in Kabul each day.

In response to these growing needs, the United Nations stated that the WFP continues to provide life-saving nutritional assistance and is working to ensure that mothers and children receive the urgent treatment they require.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com