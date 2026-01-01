English
CAIR to release report evaluating Islamophobia issues at university

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday, February 11, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the nation, will release a report assessing Islamophobia and free speech issues at over 50 institutions of higher education across the country.

“This report evaluates how alarmingly administrations at these campuses have targeted free speech and anti-genocide activism since October 2023,” stated Dr. Maryam Hasan, CAIR’s research and advocacy specialist.

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

