UK: Birmingham to open first fully halal indoor street food market

Shafaqna English- Birmingham’s first completely halal indoor street food market is set to open in Digbeth at the end of January, blending global cuisine with the city’s growing demand for halal dining.

The venue, part of the new “art.quarter” creative hub, will feature street food traders including Kohitayn, offering Japanese–Middle Eastern fusion, and dessert concept Kacao. Located between the Bullring and Digbeth, the market aims to attract both Muslim and non-Muslim visitors while celebrating Birmingham’s diversity.

Founder Jordan Patel said the project is intended to boost city footfall and help “bridge” communities. Future expansion plans include a café, bakery, coworking spaces, and community events. Vendors are currently being invited to apply.

Source: Secret Birmingham

