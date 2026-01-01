Gallup: Depression & gloom rise in America

Shafaqna English– According to recent polls, Americans’ optimism about their future has dropped to its lowest point.

Only about 59% of Americans in 2025 gave top ratings when asked to assess how good their life would be in five years, marking the lowest annual level since Gallup began this survey almost 20 years ago.

This serves as a warning about the depth of the pessimism that has settled over the country in recent years. Historically, Gallup’s “current” and “future” measures have moved in tandem—when Americans feel positive about the present, they tend to feel hopeful about the future. However, the latest data show that while satisfaction with current life has fallen over the past decade, optimism about the future has declined even further.

Source: Apnews

