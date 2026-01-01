Iraq to attract 10 million foreign tourists

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s tourism authority announced on Monday that it is developing a strategy, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), to attract 10 million foreign tourists.

Ali Yassin, the spokesperson for the tourism authority, informed the state-run news agency (INA) that the national tourism strategy, originally scheduled for completion by 2035, has now been extended to 2045. The strategy includes a focus on all archaeological and historical sites while also incorporating sustainable practices for their preservation, according to Yassin.

Sources: Iraqi News

