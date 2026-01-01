English
UN: Time was running out for children in Sudan

Shafaqna English- Time was running out for malnourished children in Sudan, the United Nations warned.

Ricardo Pires, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, said the situation was getting worse for children by the day, warning: “They are running out of time.”

In parts of North Darfur, more than half of all children are acutely malnourished, he told a press conference in Geneva.

“Extreme hunger and malnutrition come to children first: the youngest, the smallest, the most vulnerable, and in Sudan it’s spreading,” he said.

Fever, diarrhea, respiratory infections, low vaccination coverage, unsafe water and collapsing health systems are turning treatable illnesses “into death sentences for already malnourished children,” he warned.

