UK: Wokingham Borough Council votes to support building new mosque after a community campaign

Shafaqna English- Wokingham Borough Council voted to support the principle of building a new mosque in the town.
Wokingham Islamic Centre in a petition called on Wokingham borough council to support the principle of establishing a new mosque in Wokingham.
The petition, which had gathered several hundred signatures before being withdrawn, said: “We call on the relevant authorities in Wokingham to support and approve the establishment of either a mosque or an Islamic community centre for the local Muslim community.
”Wokingham’s Muslim population has grown steadily in recent years to more than 10,000. Yet, there is currently no dedicated mosque or Islamic centre for daily prayers, community activities, youth development, education, and interfaith engagement.
“This has resulted in families travelling to other towns or hiring local venues to practice their faith and access essential community services.
“A mosque in Wokingham would provide a safe place of worship for residents, support youth and educational programs, facilitate interfaith understanding and community cohesion, and promote wellbeing, charity initiatives, and positive social impact.
“We respectfully request the support of local councillors, planning authorities, and community stakeholders in helping secure approval for a suitable site and facilities for a mosque in Wokingham.”
Sources: IQNA