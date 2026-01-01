Afghanistan: Girls continue their fight to learn

Shafaqna English- When the Taliban closed schools and universities, many girls refused to let their education come to an end. They turned to online classes.

They understanding that a screen could never replace a real classroom. Still, they were grateful for any opportunity to continue learning. However, they faced several challenges, including power cuts, weak internet connections, financial constraints, and traditional family beliefs. Despite these obstacles, they persevered with determination, striving to transform this limited opportunity into a pathway for growth and skill development.



Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

