WCK aim to deliver 100,000 food kits in Gaza in Ramadan

Shafaqna English- In Ramadan, World Central Kitchen aim to deliver 100,000 food kits in Gaza, so families receive food they can rely on throughout the month.

Each kit is thoughtfully assembled with halal, culturally appropriate pantry staples, proteins, grains, oils, and traditional ingredients families use every day, from rice, lentils, freekeh, and pasta to olive oil, chickpeas, tahini, tomato paste, tea, and coffee.

Alongside these kits, iftar boxes include dates, dried fruits, nuts, milk, juice, and familiar Ramadan sweets to help families break their fast with dignity.

Over the course of the month, these kits alone account for up to 7 million individual meals.

Sources: World Central Kitchen

www.shafaqna.com