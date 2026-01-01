English
Indonesia: State Mosque to host 2026 Ramadan prayers

Shafaqna English- The State Mosque in Indonesia is ready to host 2026 Ramadan prayers and activities,  according to the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN).

“We are developing religious facilities to complement basic infrastructure in IKN, including the State Mosque,” OIKN Director of Basic Services Suwito remarked in Sepaku, North Penajam Paser, on Thursday.

He confirmed the international-standard mosque would serve as a religious and social hub starting this Ramadan, which begins in mid-February.

Construction has reached 98.4 percent, making the facility ready for daily obligatory prayers, Friday prayers, and religious discussions.

“Starting this year, the IKN State Mosque can also host Taraweeh and Eid al-Fitr prayers,” Suwito added.

The mosque, which accommodates over 60,000 people, features a 99-meter minaret and a 32,125-square-meter floor area. It is equipped with a digital library, meeting rooms, and a commercial area for local micro, small, and medium enterprises.

