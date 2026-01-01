UN: Nearly 90% of schools in Gaza damaged or destroyed

Shafaqna English- Nearly 90% of schools in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed during the war, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said in a post on the US social media company X.
The agency said schools that remain standing have largely been converted into shelters, leaving children to receive education in temporary learning spaces or through digital platforms.
The agency said that its teams continue to provide learning support despite the widespread devastation.
Sources: Anadolu Agency