Rebuilding Gaza radio station

Shafaqna English- While 23 local radio stations were operating in Gaza before the conflict erupted, they were all destroyed and ceased broadcasting. But,Gazans are working to piece broadcasting back together.

Broadcaster Rami Al-Sharafi works on a laptop inside the damaged Zaman FM radio station building in Gaza, marking what may seem an unlikely return to the airwaves amid the rubble of the deadly two-year Israel-Hamas war.

“Today, we are the only radio station broadcasting on FM from within Gaza after this widespread destruction,” he said.

Sources: News.un.org

