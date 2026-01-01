Conference to commemorate millenium of Najaf seminary held in Iraq [Photos]

Shafaqna English– The first preparatory international scientific conference marking one thousand years of the Najaf seminary was opened on Thursday(12 Feb 2026) by the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, with wide participation from local and international researchers and specialists.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency, Abdul Hakim Al-Safi said the conference—organized jointly by the Supreme Authority for Reviving Heritage at the Holy Shrine, the Sheikh Tusi Center and the High Institute of Heritage—is held under the theme “The Hawza of Najaf Ashraf: A Thousand Years of Giving,” and titled “The Heritage of Sheikh Al-Tusi in Islamic and Western Thought: Contemporary Approaches”.

The first day’s activities of the conference were held at the Imam Al-Murtadha (peace be upon him) complex in Najaf Ashraf, affiliated with the holy shrine. It included an inaugural research session where a group of scientific papers were discussed.

The second day’s activities took place at Al-Kafeel University and featured two research sessions in Arabic and English, dedicated to presenting and discussing several academic studies.

The conference proceedings included the unveiling of three heritage books by a number of scholars from the Hawza in Najaf Ashraf, alongside the screening of a documentary film about the biography of Sheikh Al-Tusi and a selection of scholars from the Hawza. It concluded with the honoring of participants, researchers, and contributors to the success of its activities.

Source: Mdeast, Al Kafeel

