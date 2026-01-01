London: Understanding True Intidhaar [Video]

Shafaqna English- This video features a special program held at the Islamic Centre of England in London, a vibrant hub for Shia Muslims and lovers of Ahlulbayt (AS) from different communities. In this gathering, Hujjat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin Seyed Hashem Moosavi, the Imam of the Islamic Centre of England, reflects on the real meaning of intidhaar (awaiting) of Imam Mahdi (AJ) and how it should shape our daily lives.

Rather than a passive or emotional wait, he explains intidhaar as an active, responsible, and hope‑filled way of living: strengthening faith, refining character, serving others, and refusing to be satisfied with injustice and corruption.

