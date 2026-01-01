Gold medalist: “Being mother does not conflict with being athlete”

Shafaqna English– After earning Italy’s first gold medal of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, Francesca Lollobrigida immediately went searching for her 2-year-old son Tommaso to celebrate with him. She found him, but was instructed that he couldn’t join her at the podium following her 3,000-meter victory.

“I did this for both myself and for him, so that in the future he can look at me with pride—not just as an Olympic champion, but for all that we’ve gone through together,” said Lollobrigida, who added a gold in the 5,000 meters on Thursday(12 Feb 2026). “I wanted to highlight that being a mother does not conflict with being an athlete.”

