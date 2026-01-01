Survey: Two-thirds of Europeans perceive growing threat to their countries

Shafaqna English- A new Eurobarometer survey released Friday ahead of the Munich Security Conference shows that Some 68% of Europeans perceive their countries as increasingly under threat.

The Flash Eurobarometer 574 survey found that the highest threat perception was in France, at 80%, followed by the Netherlands and Denmark at 77% and Germany at 75%.

On defense investments, 32% of the respondents believe the European Union has not taken sufficient steps, while 34% say their own countries have fallen short.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

