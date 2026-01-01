English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Survey: Two-thirds of Europeans perceive growing threat to their countries

0

Shafaqna English- A new Eurobarometer survey released Friday ahead of the Munich Security Conference shows that Some 68% of Europeans perceive their countries as increasingly under threat.

The Flash Eurobarometer 574 survey found that the highest threat perception was in France, at 80%, followed by the Netherlands and Denmark at 77% and Germany at 75%.

On defense investments, 32% of the respondents believe the European Union has not taken sufficient steps, while 34% say their own countries have fallen short.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Factories closing in Europe due to energy crisis

asadian

Violation of EU digital laws by TikTok

asadian

Unemployment rate in EU declined in December 2025

nafiseh yazdani

UN rapporteur calls on EU to protect minority rights within bloc

leila yazdani

EU ready to lift fossil-fuel car ban to aid auto industry

asadian

Challenges for EU’s customs officials

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.