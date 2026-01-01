Israel to restrict access to Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Israeli authorities plan to restrict Muslims’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, a well-known Muslim scholar and former grand mufti of Jerusalem, in an interview with Anadolu.

Sheikh Sabri, who is also the head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, expressed regret over the Israeli administration’s decision to limit access to the third-holiest mosque for Muslims during Ramadan, which begins midweek.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com