English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel to restrict access to Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- Israeli authorities plan to restrict Muslims’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, a well-known Muslim scholar and former grand mufti of Jerusalem, in an interview with Anadolu.

Sheikh Sabri, who is also the head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, expressed regret over the Israeli administration’s decision to limit access to the third-holiest mosque for Muslims during Ramadan, which begins midweek.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Europe offers advice to believers on eve of Ramadan

asadian

Qatayef brings taste of sweetness in Gaza during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 13 February 2026

leila yazdani

Indonesia: State Mosque to host 2026 Ramadan prayers

nasibeh yazdani

Communal life in Spain’s major cities becomes more visible during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Ramadan in Sudan is marked by hospitality & collective worship

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.