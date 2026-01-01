Top UN envoy: Protecting children during war key to sustainable peace

Shafaqna English- After three decades of its mission to protect children affected by war, the UN’s leading advocate on this issue is determined to remind the world that prevention and protection go hand in hand.

Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Vanessa Frazier, expressed concern over the alarming rise in serious violations against children and emphasized the urgent need to protect their future.

“The recruitment and use of children remains one of the most widespread and devastating violations we face. In 2024 alone, over 7,400 children were recruited or used by armed forces and armed groups, and these figures reflect only the verified cases,” Ms. Frazier stated, just before Thursday’s International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com