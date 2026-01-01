Palestinians are working to preserve Gaza’s history from ruins of war

Shafaqna English- Today, much of the Gaza’s heritage sites stand in ruins after being hit by Israeli strikes in a two-year war muffled by an uncertain ceasefire.

Muneer Elbaz fondly remembers the joy of visiting the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza with his family, praying at a site where people have worshipped for centuries as empires rose and fell. “These were the best days,” Elbaz recalled, reminiscing about strolling through the lively markets that surrounded the mosque before the Israel-Hamas war. “This place transports us from one era to another.

” Today, much of the mosque lies in ruins—much like the rest of Gaza—after being struck by Israeli airstrikes during the two-year conflict, which has been overshadowed by an uncertain ceasefire. The sight of the rubble reminds Elbaz of “a tree that has been uprooted from the land.” He is a Palestinian heritage consultant involved in recovery efforts at the site.

Sources: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com