OCHA: Over 16 million Afghans received humanitarian aid in 2025

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that, with the support of its partners, approximately 16.4 million people in Afghanistan received humanitarian assistance in 2025.

In a report released on Thursday, February 12, the organization stated that around 61 percent of these individuals received food aid, highlighting that food insecurity continues to be one of the most significant challenges facing the Afghan population.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

