[Video] Preparation for the month of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Shaykh Rida Jichi as they contemplate on “Preparation for the month of Ramadan” on Friday , 13 February 2026.

Rida Jichi is a resident religious scholar at the Zainabiya Islamic Centre of Milton Keynes, and student of Islamic studies at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham. His Islamic education is both academic since 2018, and self-taught since his early youth in Beirut, Lebanon. Rida served the Ahlulbayt Community of Cambridge between 2015-2022, and the Muslim Community of Milton Keynes as of this year (2023).

His activities involved community leadership, Islamic education for children and the youth, and lecturing at different Islamic centres. Rida holds a BE and MSC in computer engineering, from the American University of Beirut and the Swiss Federal Institute of technology.

