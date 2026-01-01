English
Toronto Mosque receives two threatening phone calls

Shafaqna English-  A mosque in midtown Toronto, Canada, received two threatening phone calls.

Police said they received a report about the calls made to the Toronto Islamic Center and Community Services, on Yonge Street north of Bloor Street, on Wednesday.

According to the center, the calls were received on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. and 8:41 p.m. The first call was about a minute, while the second lasted 14 minutes. The center received the second call while a staff person was calling 911.

Shaffni Nalir, the center’s general manager, said people who use the center take turns praying. While some are praying, others watch the entrance and exit, he said.

Nalir said it’s not the first time that the center has received a threat but this one was “next level” and particularly “brazen.”

In 2020, the center received a threatening email from someone saying he was going to shoot up the mosque, he said. In 2023, someone came to the mosque and attacked some people outside after morning prayers.

The center is raising funds to hire additional security, he added.

Nalir said the threat is concerning because sometimes before attacks, there are signs.

Police said they do not know where the calls originated from and have not said whether the calls will be investigated as a hate crime.

