Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Europe offers advice to believers on eve of Ramadan

According to Shafaqna, the Representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in Europe extends his congratulations to the Islamic world on the imminent arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Sayyed Murtadha Al-Kashmiri states: This noble month is not a passing guest; rather, it is a renewed opportunity of a lifetime and a comprehensive reform project that succeeds only through proper reception—through knowledge, repentance, organization, and action. Whoever approaches it in this spirit will emerge from it with a transformed heart, an elevated soul, and reordered priorities.

Thus, how should we receive this blessed month? Here are a few keys:

First: Intellectual and Faith-Based Reception

This entails recognizing the true nature of this month and its rank before God, Exalted is He. It is the month that God chose for the revelation of His eternal Book: “The month of Ramadan in which the Qur’an was revealed as guidance for mankind and clear proofs of guidance and the Criterion.” (Qur’an 2:185). In the noble hadith, the Messenger of God (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “The month of God has come to you with blessing, mercy, and forgiveness.”. It is described as the “Month of God,” and its attribution to God, the Most High, is a great honor signifying its uniqueness and sanctity. For this reason, it has been reported that the word “Ramadan” should not be used without adding the term “month,” as it is said to be among the Names of God, Exalted is He.

Second: Internalizing the Objective of Fasting

Fasting was not legislated merely as physical abstention, but to attain God-consciousness (taqwa): “O you who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain taqwa.” (Qur’an 2:183) Accordingly, a faith-based reception requires the believer to ask himself: What do I intend to change within myself during this month? And, what level of taqwa do I aspire to reach?

Third: Spiritual and Psychological Preparation

Sincere repentance and purification of the heart are among the most important ways to receive Ramadan, for a heart burdened by sins cannot delight in the lights of this month. It is reported from Imam Ali (peace be upon him): “Blessed is the one who devotes worship and supplication sincerely to God.” Thus, the believer should enter Ramadan with a clean heart, free of rancor, remorseful for the past, and firmly resolved to reform.

Fourth: Mental Readiness and Abandoning Negative Habits

Psychological preparation means readying the soul to accept obedience, lessening attachment to material matters, training oneself before Ramadan to guard the tongue, reducing indulgence in distractions, and habituating oneself to remembrance (dhikr) and supplication.

Whoever enters Ramadan while still captive to his habits will leave it as he entered. Such a person falls under the meaning of the hadith: “Many a fasting person gains nothing from his fast but hunger and thirst, and many a worshipper gains nothing from his night prayer but sleeplessness.”

Fifth: Practical and Devotional Reception

This involves establishing a balanced devotional program. It is wise for the believer to enter Ramadan with a clear plan that includes daily recitation of the Qur’an (even one page with reflection), maintaining prayers at their prescribed times, dedicating time for supplication and intimate discourse with God—especially the supplications transmitted from Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)—and increasing in seeking forgiveness and invoking blessings upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad. It is reported from Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him): “For everything there is a springtime, and the springtime of the Qur’an is the month of Ramadan.”

Sixth: Engaging with the Noble Qur’an

Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an. Its proper reception requires making the Qur’an the mainstream of daily life—through recitation, understanding, and implementation. The Qur’an does not merely seek a reciter, but a Qur’anic human being who embodies its values. God, Exalted is He, says: “A Book We have sent down to you so that you may bring mankind out of darkness into light by permission of their Lord, to the path of the Mighty, the Praiseworthy.” (Qur’an 14:1). And: “He it is Who sent among the unlettered a Messenger from among themselves, reciting to them His verses, purifying them, and teaching them the Book and wisdom, though previously they were in clear error.” (Qur’an 62:2)

Seventh: Social and Ethical Reception

Among the manifestations of welcoming Ramadan is doing good to others, maintaining family ties, assisting widows and orphans, and expanding the humanitarian and social services to bring joy to the hearts of needy believers. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “Give charity to your poor and needy, honor your elders, show mercy to your young, maintain your ties of kinship, guard your tongues, and lower your gaze from what is unlawful to look at… O people! Whoever among you provides food for a fasting believer in this month, it will be for him with God the reward of freeing a slave and forgiveness for his past sins.”. It was said: O Messenger of God, not all of us are able to do that. He replied: “Protect yourselves from the Fire, even with half a date; protect yourselves from the Fire, even with a sip of water.”

Eighth: Refining Character and Regulating Conduct

True fasting is the fasting of the limbs: The fasting of the tongue from backbiting and lying, the fasting of the eye from the unlawful, and the fasting of the heart from envy and arrogance. It is narrated: “When you fast, let your hearing, your sight, and your tongue fast as well.”

Therefore, let us invest this precious opportunity to deepen awareness of authentic Islamic values, reinforce a culture of rights and responsibilities, and elevate our character and conduct—so that we may truly be among the God-conscious who fear God in private and in public, and who treat people in a manner pleasing to God. Thus, we realize the supreme objective of fasting: “That you may attain taqwa.” (Qur’an 2:183).

O Allah, the month of Ramadan has arrived, and You have made its fasting obligatory upon us, and in it You revealed the Qur’an as guidance for mankind and clear proofs of guidance and the Criterion. O Allah, send blessings upon Muhammad and his family, assist us in fasting it, accept it from us, protect us throughout it, and receive it from us in ease and well-being from You. Indeed, You are Powerful over all things, O Most Merciful of the merciful.

