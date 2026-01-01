Afghanistan: Noise Pollution has made life in Kabul nearly unbearable

Shafaqna English- Residents in Kabul said that Noise Pollution, especially during moments meant for rest, have stolen the calm from their daily lives.The mix of loudspeakers, vendors’ commotion, traffic, and vehicle noise has made life in Kabul nearly unbearable.

Constant loudspeaker use makes it hard for children to concentrate on their studies and creates challenges for the elderly and the sick.

While street vendors play a vital role in the city’s economy, residents believe that excessive noise has destroyed neighborhood peace and turned the streets into a relentless cacophony.

“‘We buy old iron, old scraps, and dry bread…’ This call resonates daily from the loudspeakers of street vendors as they wander through the alleys of Kabul, their voices echoing far beyond their immediate vicinity. However, this is not the only sound that disrupts the quiet of the city. Every few steps, the roar of Taliban patrol motorcycles and various blaring noises contribute to the chaos, blending with the calls of the vendors.”

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com