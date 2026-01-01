Satellite images revive debate over biblical rivers linked to Garden of Eden

Shafaqna English- New analysis of satellite imagery has reignited debate among scholars over whether lost rivers described in the Book of Genesis may have real geographic counterparts in the Middle East, according to MSN.

Researchers studying orbital scans have identified the dry river system Wadi al‑Batin in northern Arabia as a possible match for the long-lost Pishon, one of four rivers said in the Bible to have flowed from Eden alongside the Tigris River and Euphrates River.

The fossil river, stretching from western Saudi Arabia toward the Persian Gulf, was first mapped in radar imagery analyzed by geologist Farouk El‑Baz using data from NASA. Climatic shifts thousands of years ago likely dried the waterway.

Some scholars also point to Iran’s Karun River as a candidate for the Gihon, another Eden river, citing linguistic and geographic parallels. Archaeologists including Juris Zarins argue ancient waterways converging near the gulf could reflect real landscapes behind biblical narratives, though not definitive proof of Eden itself.

Alternative theories persist. Proposals place Eden in Africa near Lake Tana and the Blue Nile, close to Bahir Dar, while others link early human origins around Olduvai Gorge to scriptural accounts.

While interpretations remain contested, satellite mapping of ancient waterways across the Fertile Crescent continues to offer new data on environments that shaped early civilizations — and possibly the stories that followed.

Source: MSN

www.shafaqna.com