Various cultural festivals take place during Ramadan in Saudi cities

Shafaqna English- Various cultural and art festivals take place during Ramadan in all Saudi cities, including AlUla, Riyadh, and Diriyah.Astronomers predict Ramadan 2026 to fall on Thursday, February 19, in Saudi Arabia.

Moroccan astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui also predicts Muslims in Saudi Arabia to fast for 30 days this year.

Ramadan is a spiritual month for Muslims all around the world, including Saudi Arabia. They fast, pray, and strengthen their bond with Allah Almighty. Apart from this, people also gather for iftar and suhoor. There are also cultural events and charity drives held in Ramadan.

In Saudi Arabia, Muslims celebrate Ramadan fast-breaking with many foods, including dates, which they couple with milk, fried dough known as luqaimat, as well as oats soup, and meat.

During Ramadan, Locals in Saudi Arabia and internationals also go on Umrah, known as a minor Hajj pilgrimage that is often performed all year round.

Some people prefer to carry out Umrah during Ramadan for the special atmosphere the holy month brings annually.

