English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Various cultural festivals take place during Ramadan in Saudi cities

0

Shafaqna English- Various cultural and art festivals take place during Ramadan in all Saudi cities, including AlUla, Riyadh, and Diriyah.Astronomers predict Ramadan 2026 to fall on Thursday, February 19, in Saudi Arabia.

Moroccan astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui also predicts Muslims in Saudi Arabia to fast for 30 days this year.

Ramadan is a spiritual month for Muslims all around the world, including Saudi Arabia. They fast, pray, and strengthen their bond with Allah Almighty. Apart from this, people also gather for iftar and suhoor. There are also cultural events and charity drives held in Ramadan.

In Saudi Arabia, Muslims celebrate Ramadan fast-breaking with many foods, including dates, which they couple with milk, fried dough known as luqaimat, as well as oats soup, and meat.

During Ramadan, Locals in Saudi Arabia and internationals also go on Umrah, known as a minor Hajj pilgrimage that is often performed all year round.

Some people prefer to carry out Umrah during Ramadan for the special atmosphere the holy month brings annually.

Sources: Morocco World News, Blog.knowksa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN Chief calls for overcoming divisions as Ramadan approaches

leila yazdani

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 begin on Sunday

leila yazdani

London Mayor calls for unity during Ramadan amid growing Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Europe offers advice to believers on eve of Ramadan

asadian

Qatayef brings taste of sweetness in Gaza during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Israel to restrict access to Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.