Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 begin on Sunday

Shafaqna English- The 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 will commence on Sunday, featuring a diverse array of shopping promotions, community activities, and cultural initiatives throughout the emirate.

Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will take place until March 25. It will include participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, local and international brands, as well as productive families, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.

Sources: Sharjah24

www.shafaqna.com