[Video] Islam and Evolution

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Islam and Evolution | What Does the Qur’an Say About the Origin of Life?

Did life begin by chance, or was it part of a divine plan? The debate between evolution and religion has existed for centuries. While Charles Darwin’s theory explains life through natural selection and random mutations, the Qur’an presents a powerful and thought-provoking perspective on the origin and development of life.

In this video, we explore the Islamic and Qur’anic view of evolution, discussing how Islam explains the gradual creation of life through stages, guided by divine wisdom rather than blind chance.

🔍 In this video, you will learn:

✔ Does Islam accept evolution?

✔ Qur’anic explanation of creation in stages

✔ The role of water, clay, and natural elements in the origin of life

✔ Islamic perspective on human creation and development

✔ Difference between Darwin’s theory and Qur’anic teachings

✔ Is evolution random or divinely guided?

The Qur’an highlights that life was created with purpose, balance, and design. This video explores how scientific discoveries and Qur’anic verses can be studied together to understand the journey of life from creation to consciousness.

📖 Qur’anic References:

Surah Al-Anbiya (21:30)

Surah Al-Hijr (15:26)

www.shafaqna.com