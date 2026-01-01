UN Chief calls for overcoming divisions as Ramadan approaches

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the international community to “bridge divides and deliver help and hope to those in need” in a message ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In his message marking the beginning of Ramadan, Guterres emphasized that this month is a sacred time for reflection and prayer, representing a noble vision of hope and peace. His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, shared these remarks during a news conference on Friday.

Sources: TRT World

